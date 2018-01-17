Tele München Group event series ‘The Name of the Rose’ began filming on January 15

Tele München Group began production on its 26 million euro adaptation of The Name of the Rose on January 15. The story — about monks who witness a series of murders at a secluded monastery in the Alps — is expected to shoot for 19 weeks. The project originated with 11 Marzo Film. Palomar joined as a co-producer. And it is in association with RAI Fiction. The cast includes John Turturro, Rupert Everett, and Sebastian Koch. Its premiere is scheduled for spring 2019. TMG will handle worldwide sales via its world sales arm TM International.