Kew Media Group Brings Drama to Latin America

Global distributor Kew Media Group has finalized a slew of agreements across Latin America that will result in more than 350 hours of drama content heading to the area. In a pan-regional deal, DirecTV has signed eight-part psychological thriller Slasher: Guilty Party. In addition, a deal with Grey Juice Lab includes broadcast rights in Chile, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic for 165 hours of drama. Titles picked up include three seasons of cop show 19-2 and seven seasons of family drama Heartland, among others. Other deals had AMC picking up seven films for pan-Latin America, including RST Pictures’ Anti-Social, starring imminent royal Meghan Markle.