Breakthrough and TVO Announce Third Season of Kiddie Series ‘Science Max’

Canada-based Breakthrough Entertainment has announced that season three of its hit children’s science education series Science Max: Experiments at Large will be released in fall 2018. Hosted by Phil McCordic, the series won two 2017 Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series and Best Cross-Platform Project-Children’s and Youth. TVO, the technological extension of Ontario’s public education system, partners on the show, which promotes STEM learning