ALL3Media Inks Factual Entertainment Deal with Discovery Latin America

Independent distributor All3Media International has struck a deal with Discovery Networks Latin America for more than 130 hours of factual entertainment programming, which will air across the region. The agreement includes a number of titles from Undercover Boss creators Studio Lambert, including Body Fixers for all4 and Tattoo Fixers for E4. In addition, four-part U.S. special Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners—The American Clean from Betty TV will now be introduced to a Latin American audience, as will Optomen Productions’ Worst Cooks in America and six-part series Worst Bakers in America.