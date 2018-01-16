NATPE’s Unscripted Breakthrough Awards Winners Revealed

The fourth annual Unscripted Breakthrough Awards took place today at a special luncheon ceremony at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort, where the winners were revealed. The Unscripted Breakthrough Awards are given to titles that have been inventive in what it means to be a reality program. Hosted by Dan Abrams, chief legal analyst for ABC News and host of Live PD on A&E, the ceremony awarded RuPaul’s Drag Race in Competition, The Defiant Ones in Documentary, The Real Housewives Franchise in Docusoap, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in Factual, The Wall in Game Shows, and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath in Innovation.