Facebook Watch Presents ‘Bear Grylls: Face the Wild’

During a panel at NATPE, Ricky Van Veen, head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook, shared insight into the important role video plays in building communities on Facebook. Highlighting services from Facebook Live to Facebook Watch, the company’s newly launched platform for enjoying video content, Van Veen revealed three new shows coming to Facebook Watch. Debuting March 21, Bear Grylls: Face the Wild features the survival expert Bear Grylls as he invites his fan to join in on an adventure. Launching February 2, Fly Guysfollows an all-star crew of acrobats and stunt performers. Sacred Lies (working title) is about a teenager who escapes from a cult and is suspected of murder.