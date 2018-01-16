A+E Networks International To Launch ‘History of Football’

A+E Networks International announced the launch of a 14-day, 24/7 television event, History of Football, that will lead up to the 2018 World Cup. Set to broadcast on History from May 28 to June 10, 2018, the football special will broadcast in over 160 territories, spanning from Latin America to Southeast Asia, including Brazil, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, among others. As part of the mega event, History will present History’s Greatest Moments in Football, which chronicles recent teams and players in World Cup history; Football Godfathers, about the sport’s most revered club managers; and Football’s Greatest: Head to Head, which compares the greatest players of the past against the newest names. In addition, there will be localized content tailored for several territories and short-form original series that focus on the various figures involved in the sport, from The Photographer and The Scout to The Superfan and The Referee.