Sabbatical Presents ‘The Music Diaries’

Sabbatical Entertainment, in a partnership with Silverlake Media, is introducing its new series The Music Diaries. The music documentary series explores the lives of music legends and their path to fame. The series will provide a historical context for music fans of the ’60s psychedelic scene that developed in San Francisco, the ’70s punk movement in New York City, as well as the coastal hip hop scenes in the ’80s, and the Seattle grunge scene of the ’90s. The Music Diaries will be available in 2018.