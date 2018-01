Global Agency Brings ‘Evermore’ To CEE Territories

Global Agency has secured sales deals with several territories in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Greece and Georgia. Produced by O3 Productions, romantic drama Evermore has been acquired by Tring TV for Albania, Nova TV for Croatia, Televizija Vijesti for Montenegro, BTV for Bulgaria, Kanal D for Romania, Rustavi 2 for Georgia, Mega TV for Greece, and Hayat for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The series’ second season is on air in Turkey on Star TV.