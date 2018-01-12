Cisneros And Comarex Alter Distribution Strategy

Cisneros Media Distribution (CMD) has made changes to its distribution strategy to focus on content sales and develop original programming for its cable channels. Comarex will concentrate on its development and marketing projects. Both companies have agreed to end their former distribution agreement of CMD’s catalog. For its own business shift, CMD secured the services of Itoydani Corporation and Sahara Management to maximize the company catalog’s global presence. Itoydani Corp. will lead content sales for Latin America, while Sahara Management will focus on Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.