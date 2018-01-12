All3media Int’l Secures Two LATAM Deals For ‘Liar’

All3media International closed two deals in Latin America for the thriller series Liar. The first deal is with OnDIRECTV that makes the six-part series available in over 10 territories, including Argentina, Chile, Columbia, and Ecuador, among others. The second deal is with the cable and satellite TV operator GNT in Brazil. Both channels have committed to the show’s second season. Created for ITV and Sundance TV, Liar tells the story of a life-changing event for Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham that leads to deceit and secrets. Since its international launch in fall 2017, Liar has been acquired in several territories, including France, Australia, Israel, and Sweden.