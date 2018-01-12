A+E Studios Signs First Look Deal With Thruline

A+E Studios signed a two-year first look deal with Thruline Entertainment. As part of the deal, A+E Studios and Thruline will develop and produce scripted content for A+E’s portfolio of networks. Launched in 2013, A+E Studios creates, produces and distributes content across all networks and platforms in A+E Networks’ portfolio, including Lifetime and History, among others. A+E Studios’ scripted programming includes Knightfall, SIX, and UnReal, among others. Thruline Entertainment’s current projects include Comedy Central’s Roast Battle and Hulu’s I Love You, America.