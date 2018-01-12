9 Story Acquires Out of the Blue Enterprises

9 Story Media Group acquired Out of the Blue Enterprises, the New York City-based children’s media company. The two companies have previously collaborated on the animated series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, which 9 Story distributes internationally with The Fred Rogers Company, as well as on Creative Galaxy for Amazon Studios. Out of the Blue will become a subsidiary of 9 Story where managing director Samantha Freeman will continue to lead the company and co-founder Angela Santomero will continue to serve as creator and executive producer.