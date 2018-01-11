NATPE Miami: Zone·tv

Zone·tv – which has offices in Toronto and Santa Monica – is a digital entertainment network that offers content and brands to pay-TV operators, content providers, and audiences. The company presents 14 dynamic channels that combine artificial intelligence and curated programming. These dynamic channels cater to a variety of consumers through its highly personalized experience. Zone·tv offers over 30 subscription VOD channels and offers a variety of programming, including kids, fitness, lifestyle, and other popular genres. For holiday cheer, Zone·tv also offers seasonal pop-up channels, such as Halloween Countdown and Santa Tracker.