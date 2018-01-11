NATPE Miami: Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited brings historical romances, health and wellness formats, and sitcoms to the market. At the helm of Zee’s roster is Jodha Akbar (pictured), a story of love that begins when Emperor Akbar meets Jodha, a beautiful Rajput princess. Yoga Girls is a docu-soap series that follows social media-motivated yoga enthusiasts, and the yoga traditionalists they compete with on the West Side of Los Angeles. Factual documentary Life of Earth from Space presents a cinematic view of the planet’s history that focuses on the origins of Earth and the forms of life that have inhabited the planet. Kundali Bhagya focuses on the drama and emotion that erupts when the Preeta and Shrishti meet Rishabh and Karan, two rich brothers. Altar’d is a 12-week boot camp for overweight couples who are determined to be in shape by their wedding. Booth 316