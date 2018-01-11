NATPE Miami: Viacom International Media Networks

Viacom International Media Networks presents a slate that includes a courageous princess, streetcar-racing sweethearts, and party-hearty beach house residents. Nella the Princess Knight tells of the animated adventures of a young princess who is also a knight. An adaptation of the story of Romeo and Juliet, Vikki RPM (pictured) centers on the relationship between Max and Victoria, two race car drivers. In comedy series Se Busca Comediante, four comedians take a hilarious road trip across Mexico. Borges Importadora is a single-cam scripted format that follows four employees who try restructure a failed importing firm into an Internet video production company. Eight young adults will put their lives on hold to party in Panama City Beach for MTV Floribama Shore. Versailles Suite 762