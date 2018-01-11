NATPE Miami: Universal Cinergia

Headquartered in Miami, Universal Cinergia offers dubbing and subtitling services in a number of languages for content aggregators, distributors, channels, and other digital platforms. In addition to including new languages ​​to its portfolio, the company continues in 2018 to expand its activities and studios. With a total 33 recording studios, Universal Cinergia houses nine studios in Miami, four in Brazil, 17 in Mexico, two in Paris, and one in Barcelona. To further bolster its expansion efforts, the company seeks to establish itself as a business partner for territories in Asia.