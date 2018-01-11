NATPE Miami: Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution‘s roster is a mixed bag of supernatural dramas, crime thrillers, and sci-fi comedies. The Gifted (pictured) depicts a suburban family forced to go on the run after discovering that their teenage children have mutant powers. The Resident is a medical drama in which a senior resident mentors an idealistic young doctor. Procedural drama 9-1-1 follows the lives of emergency responders who constantly face life or death situations, both for others and for themselves. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story investigates the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. In Trust, the mafia kidnaps John Paul Getty III for a multi-million dollar ransom. Sorrento Suite 1912