NATPE Miami: TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group leads its slate of programming with Opening Canada, a food exploration series that celebrates Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation by showcasing the variety of cuisine found between Vancouver and Montreal. Maya en Regina is a documentary that follows Leonzo Barreno as he travels from Saskatchewan to Guatemala to trace the connection between Mesoamerican cultures and the Canadian First Nations. Como Pez en el Hielo tells the story of six families that migrated from Latin American countries to the cold rural areas of Canada. Mi Nombre Es Ripley is a preschool series offers lessons through games, puzzles, sing-a-long moments and more, for young Spanish-language viewers. Coming in June 2018, Soñador: El Camino de Ismael Cala is a series on the life and times of the Cuban news anchor and producer.