NATPE Miami: Sonar Entertainment

Sonar Entertainment develops, produces, and distributes a diverse selection of content, from historical dramas to fantastical adventure series, and more. World War II drama series Das Boot takes place in 1942 occupied France, when the U-612 German submarine helmed by Commander Hoffman readies for its first voyage. The Son (Season 2) is the multigenerational saga of the McCullough family, centered on family patriarch Eli. Set in 1814, Taboo tells of the return of James Keziah Delaney to his home in London to inherit his father’s shipping empire. Season two of The Shannara Chronicles (pictured) finds The Four Lands in a state of chaos. Centuries into a post-apocalyptic future, a group of heroes must band together to prevent further harm. Versailles 1062