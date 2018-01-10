NATPE Miami: Record TV

Brazil's Record TV brings a catalog of telenovelas, historical dramas, and spiritual adaptations to the market. Love, spirituality, and redemption all come into play in Apocalypse (pictured). The series begins in 1980s New York where four university students meet, then takes place across three generations. Set in the Middle Ages, Belaventura is the story of a romance between Pietra and Enrico, who come from different classes. In The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro), Asher, Zach, and Joanne have been close friends since childhood. After Moses' death, Joshua becomes the leader of the Hebrews, bringing the 12 tribes of Israel to The Promised Land (La Tierra Prometida). The Slave Mother (La Esclava Madre) is the story of a young slave girl who is relentlessly pursued by the slave owner, Mr. Leoncio.