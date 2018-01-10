NATPE Miami: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group comes to NATPE Miami with a slate that caters to viewers interested in everything from family dramas to factual content. Above All Things (pictured) finds Bobby, who is mourning his wife’s death, in retreat at an old family cottage. In After the Sun Fell, Adam visits Brandon’s childhood home to discover a dark family secret, one that involves the death of Brandon’s troubled brother. America Adrift records one mother’s experience in combatting the heroin epidemic in middle-class families on Long Island. In The Broken Ones, two strangers meet and adventure from New Jersey to New York. Divorced single mother Jordan Vollmer wants a relaxing Thanksgiving getaway in Buzzard Hollow Beef. Booth 403