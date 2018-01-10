NATPE Miami: MISTCO

Turkey’s MISTCO distributes a wide variety of programming, starting with its romantic drama series The Prisoner Of Love (pictured). Troubled by his mother’s abandonment, Omer enters a forced marriage with Zehra to make his sister happy. The Last Emperor presents the real-life events of the last Ottoman emperor, Abdulhamid Han. He led an ambitious empire, but he faced opposition from family and state traitors. In Resurrection: Ertugrul, the hero Ertugrul struggles to find land for his tribe and the woman he loves. Animated preschool series Ege and Gaga follows the title characters on nature adventures in which the two learn new facts about their surroundings. Jade is different than most kids her age: she loves math! A curious and smart young girl, Jade goes on fun trips with her bug-like friends called Mat Mats. Booth 224