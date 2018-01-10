NATPE Miami: Mediaset Distribution

Italy’s Mediaset Distribution carries a catalog that consists of crime series, period dramas, and game show formats. Rosy Abate(pictured) follows Rosy, who has taken a break from her criminal past but must return to it to find her son. Set in the Carrara marble quarries, Love And Sacrifice is a tale of two romances within a period of social revolt and class struggle in Italy. Tuscan Passion 4focuses on Aurora, who was previously believed to be dead, but is nursed back to health thanks to a mysterious person. An undercover agent whose mission is to stop the drug trade, Code Name Solo must take on the mafia from the inside. In Guerrila Gardeners, two couples compete to create the best plant and flower arrangements. Meeting Table 39