NATPE Miami: Lionsgate Entertainment

In addition to representing Starz titles, Lionsgate Entertainment presents a variety of programming led by Sweetbitter, which tells of a young woman’s coming of age in New York City. In Vida, two Mexican-American sisters from Los Angeles’ Eastside are confronted with a shocking truth about their mother and with memories of their old neighborhood. Documentary series Wrong Man follows a team of experts who analyze new evidence to reveal the irresponsibility that takes place inside the criminal justice system. The Rook is a story about a young woman who, after waking up in a London park with amnesia, unveils her mysterious past and confronts paranormal adversaries. A trio of parents attempts to win the approval of the Alpha Mums in family comedy Motherland. Tresor Suite 2-1914