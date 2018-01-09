NATPE Miami: Ledafilms

Argentina's Ledafilms arrives at NATPE with a catalog that spans action-packed thrillers to animated adventures. In Hard Powder, a snowplow driver named Nels seeks revenge against the drug cartel that murdered his son. In Replicas, Will Foster is a scientist whose family died in a car accident. He is haunted by his personal mission to bring his family back to life. Animated feature Luis and the Aliens(pictured) tells the story of Luis, a young boy without friends whose life changes forever when three goofy aliens crash-land right on his doorstep. Starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Todos lo saben tells the story of a woman named Carolina whose family secrets are brought to light after a trip to her hometown outside of Madrid.