NATPE Miami: GRB Entertainment

GRB Entertainment‘s slate leads off with The Bay (pictured). The scripted drama series follows the lives of the eccentric and dysfunctional residents of a chic seaside town that is cursed by a political figure who was murdered by his celebutante daughter. Hosted by Danny Trejo, Man At Arms features master craftsmen who recreate iconic weapons and props from video games, comics, and movies. Day 5 is an apocalyptic thriller in which the film’s protagonist, Jake, is one of the few survivors of a fatal sleep epidemic. Crime docu-series The Stalker Filesrecords the alarming cases of infamous stalkers who creep on celebrities. Emergency room physicians tell tales of drastic and bizarre instances in Untold Stories of the E.R. Booth 608