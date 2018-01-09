NATPE Miami: All3media International

All3media International licenses and distributes an assortment of TV programs, with a focus on dramas and comedies, as well as factual and entertainment formats. Drama series Kiri tells the story of a young girl who goes missing and is later found dead. The police blame Kiri’s social worker, Miriam. White Dragon (pictured) follows university lecturer Jonah Mulray as he learns that the car accident in which his wife Megan died was not an accident after all. Season five of Travel Man: 48 In… finds host Richard Ayoade continuing his adventures abroad, travelling to Rome, Valencia, and other locations. The Undateables is a format that tells of the romantic successes and dilemmas of men and women who live with various types of disabilities. Family entertainment show Wedding Day Winners features engaged couples as they compete for the honeymoon of a lifetime. Tresor Suite 2-1505