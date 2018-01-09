NATE Miami: Kanal D International

Istanbul-based Kanal D International is presenting a wide-ranging catalog of titles in which passion and drama run high. Each episode of 7 Faces relates different conflicts between lovers, soul mates, friends, and family members. After a bad investment leaves the Erguven family bankrupt, they are at a Crossroads. The crime drama Innocent tells of a retired police captain who is faced the difficult decision of whether to bring his son to justice. Ferhat is a hitman and Sirin is a doctor, yet the two strike up an unexpected marriage in which they learn the Price of Passion (pictured). In Tales of Innocence, Meryem and her boyfriend Oktay accidentally hit a woman while driving, which Meryem takes responsibility over. Tresor Suite 2-1802/2-1804 & Booth 410