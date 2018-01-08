NATPE Miami: FilmRise

New York City-based FilmRise showcases a slew of new feature films and documentaries. My Friend Dahmer is a dark coming-of-age story about Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys in the Midwest. After living in London, Diana returns to New York City and finds what seems like the perfect apartment, except her ex-boyfriend is The Boy Downstairs (pictured). Learning To See: The World Of Insects is a documentary that takes a look at photographer Robert Oelman, as he heads to Colombia to photograph insects in the rain forests of the Amazon Basin. Breath tells the tale of the friendship between two boys and a mysterious adventurer. Dark River follows Alice, who, after returning to her home village for the first time in 15 years, claims her family’s farm. Tresor Suite 2-1406