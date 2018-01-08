NATPE Miami: Entertainment One

Entertainment One (eOne) heads to Miami with a diversified line-up of original and acquired content for film and television. Currently in production with its debut season, Burden of Truth (pictured) is a drama series about a big city lawyer returning to her hometown for a mysterious case. The Detail is a police procedural that follows three homicide detectives of different ranks as they navigate the professional and personal divide. Based on a crime-thriller novel by Lisa Moore, Caught tells the story of an escaped convict who, with the help of a corrupt police officer, goes after his drug kingpin ex-partner. After the discovery of a magnificent rough diamond in ICE, the Green brothers are forced back into the Los Angeles diamond trade network. Ransom is inspired by the real-life cases of hostage negotiator Laurent Combalbert, and his partner, Marwan Mery. Versailles Suite 861/862