NATPE Miami: Disney Media Distribution Latin America

Disney Media Distribution Latin America highlights three live-action series. The first is The Crossing, a drama that follows refugees from a war-torn country as they seek asylum in a small American fishing village. However, the country the refugees are retreating from is America, 100 years in the future. In Cloak & Dagger, Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson are two teenagers, who, after an unexpected event, come to possess supernatural powers. Tandy can throw light daggers, while Tyrone can envelop others in darkness. Esther and Benji are best friends in Alone Together (pictured). The two are always there to support each other, while also seeking acceptance by the narcissistic and celebrity-obsessed culture of Los Angeles.