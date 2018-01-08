NATPE Miami: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment arrives in Miami with a variety of soap operas and dramas. Our Story tells of a struggling family led by Filiz, the eldest daughter, who takes care of her five younger siblings, as well as her alcoholic father. Bahar is a Woman whose life is marked by loss – her mother abandoned her, and the deaths of her family members haunt her. When Ceylan meets Korkut in Germany, the two embark on A Love Story (pictured) that will help them both forget past sorrows and regrets. Booth 311