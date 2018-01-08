NATPE Miami: Bender Media Services

Bender Media Services has content for all types of lifestyle, reality, and animated needs. Reality series SkyLife features thrill-seeking individuals who reach for the sky, including couples who marry in the air and bachelor parties held at atmospheric altitudes. Village To Villa (pictured) tells 130 stories of one couple’s travel experiences while pet-sitting and house-sitting in a number of different countries. Muscle Car Workout presents viewers with step-by-step instructions as to how to build various models of muscle cars. Animated series Carotina Super Bip follows the adventures of excited vegetables. Each episode aims to improve kids’ reading skills. Limo Miami takes viewers for a drive, showing us chauffeurs as they deal with unexpected events, ranging from the hilarious to the terrifying.