NATPE Miami: A+E Networks

A+E Networks’ catalog for Miami includes historical drama series and thrilling movies. Live PD: Police Patrol presents a mix of dash cam, fixed rig, and handheld camera footage taken over eight weeks by on-duty metropolitan and rural police forces. In season two of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini addresses the deeply shocking stories of victims who have suffered after leaving the Church of Scientology. The epic historical drama Knightfall (pictured) chronicles the fall of The Knights Templar. Military drama SIX returns for a second season in which the elite team of Navy Seals goes out on missions of national security. Starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cocaine Godmother is the story of drug lord Griselda Blanco. Tresor Suite 2-1509/2-1511