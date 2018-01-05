Writers Guild Screenplay Awards 2018 Nominees

The Writers Guild of America, West (WGAW) and the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) revealed the nominees for the Original Screenplay, Adapted Screenplay, and Documentary Screenplay categories of the 2018 Writers Guild Awards. The winners will be announced at ceremonies held in Los Angeles and New York City on February 11, 2018. The Original Screenplay nominees include Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for The Big Sick; Jordan Peele for Get Out; Steven Rogers for I, Tonya; Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird; and Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for The Shape of Water. Nominees for Adapted Screenplay include James Ivory for Call Me by Your Name and Aaron Sorkin for Molly’s Game, among others. Documentary Screenplay nominees include Brett Morgan for Jane and Alex Gibney for No Stone Unturned, among others.