SPI Int’l Adds Channels In Slovakia, Hungary

SPI International / FILMBOX broadened its channel package on UPC DTH operated platforms in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. These territories will now have access to the nature and wildlife channel DocuBox, the martial arts channel FightBox, and the adult channel Eroxxx. In addition, the news channels have been included with the freeSAT TV lineup in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, while they’ve been added to UPC Direct in Hungary.