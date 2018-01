FOX Orders ‘The Gifted’ For Second Season

FOX renewed the family adventure series The Gifted for a second season. The two-hour season one finale airs January 15, 2018. The series follows a suburban family who is forced to go on the run after discovering that their teenage children have mutant abilities. Twentieth Century Fox Television, in association with Marvel Television, produces the series, which is ranked as third for new dramas of the network’s 2017-2018 season.