David Letterman’s Netflix Series Debuts January 12

Netflix is premiering David Letterman’s new Netflix original series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, on January 12. Each episode will be available for streaming every month from February to June. Letterman’s schedule of guests includes names like George Clooney, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, and President Barack Obama, among others. The series is produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants.