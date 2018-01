Up The Ladder: GMA Worldwide

GMA Worldwide, Inc. (GWI) appointed Cirilo “JC” Estrada, Jr. as a new sales manager. Estrada previously was part of GWI’s Sales team from 2007 to 2011. In his new role, Estrada will work strategically to increase growth and continue to develop new and existing territories for the company. Estrada joins the sales team under the leadership of vice president Roxanne Barcelona and senior sales manager Manuel Paolo Laurena.