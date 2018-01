FilmRise To Release ‘The Departure’

FilmRise will release Lana Wilson-directed documentary The Departure on January 9. The Departure tells the story of 44-year-old Ittestsu Nemoto who helps suicidal persons find reasons to live. At the same time, the documentary records Nemoto’s conflict with own self-destructive tendencies. The Departure had its international premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary will be available on DVD and Blu-ray as well as for sale and rental on Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu.