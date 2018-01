eOne Announces New ‘Peppa Pig’ Licensing Deals

Entertainment One (eOne) announced new licensing partnerships and contract renewals for Peppa Pig‘s consumer products. The preschool animated series airs on Nick Jr. in the U.S. and on Treehouse TV in Canada. The brand’s new partners include CSS Industries for seasonal classroom exchange products and PTI Group for holiday treat buckets. eOne has also renewed partnerships with Amscan, Kurt S. Adler, and Palamon.