Dan Abrams Hosts NATPE’s Unscripted Breakthrough Awards

The chief legal analyst for ABC News and host A&E’s Live PD, Dan Abrams, will host the 4th annual Unscripted Breakthrough Awards at NATPE Miami. The winners will be revealed at a luncheon ceremony on Tuesday, January 16. The NATPE Miami market and conference takes place from January 16-18. Programming highlights include a conversation titled “How A Listening Culture Can Help Businesses Drive Results And Recruit Talent,” which will feature Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs and Facebook’s Matt Jacobson.