Berlinale Presents 2018 Int’l Short Film Jury

The Berlin International Film Festival introduced the judges who will make up the 2018 International Short Film Jury. The jury consists of Portuguese filmmaker Diogo Costa Amarante, U.S. filmmaker and curator Mark Toscano, and South African filmmaker and scholar Jyoti Mistry. The three will award the Golden and the Silver Bear awards, in addition to the Audi Short Film Award. The jury will also nominate a film for the 2018 European Film Awards in the category European Short Film.