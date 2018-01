Armoza’s ‘The Running Show’ Heads To Spain

Armoza Formats‘ lifestyle talk show The Running Show has been commissioned by Movistar for Spain. Titled in Spanish as El Running Show, the format features host Raul Gomez, the host of Marathon Man, and interviews with celebrity guests who offer lifestyle advice and live performances. Produced by Zanksar Producciones, The Running Show will premiere in Spain in January 2018.