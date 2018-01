Stingray Acquires Qello Concerts

Stingray acquired the assets of OTT streaming service Qello Concerts. Offering full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries, Qello Concerts reaches more than 160 countries. With this latest acquisition, Stingray increase its SVOD subscriber base by more than 70,000 and adds 2,000 concerts and music docs to its catalog. Other acquisition highlights include content deals with major music labels, access to streaming live events, and recurring SVOD revenue.