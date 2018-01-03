Nippon TV Wins Triple Crown Title For 2017

Japan’s Nippon TV received the Triple Crown title in 2017 annual viewer ratings, which takes into consideration viewer ratings in three categories: 8.2 percent in All Day (6 a.m.-12 a.m.), 12 percent in Prime Time (7 p.m.-11 p.m.), and 12.4 percent in Golden Time (7 p.m.-10 p.m.). This marks the fourth consecutive year Nippon TV won the title. This year saw programming improvements to series such as Saturday Drama Series, Must Be Arashi, and World’s Shocking News. In addition, Nippon’s annual charity program 24-Hour Televisionbroadcasted for its 40th consecutive year.