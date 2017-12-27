Sneak Preview of NATPE’s VideoAge

The January (NATPE Miami) Issue of VideoAge isn’t quite finished yet, but our online team is eager to show off its content.

Lovers of travel can look forward to a complete list of all major film and TV trade shows to take place in 2018. If it isn’t on that list, it’s not an important market!

Perennial reader fave My2¢ will tackle the surprisingly controversial topic of common sense, which is used both in reality and on court TV shows. In a nutshell, Court TV is better than reality!

Readers will also enjoy learning the history of Argentina’s Telefe as recounted by the company’s founder, Pedro Simoncini, who’s been tapped as January’s International TV Distribution Hall of Fame honoree.

As a service for non-studio international content distributors, the Issue features a report on Canada’s TV acquisitions from indies, which includes the type of content sought, the deals offered, and the license fees paid.

There is also a Spanish-language section to honor a TV market as great as LATAM. The region is an important piece of NATPE Miami, but as the front-cover story explains, it isn’t the only territory attending the trade show that is expanding its world scope.

All in all, there are 15 timely stories, some of which are still being updated as we “speak” — on European and Russian TV, the World Cup’s crisis, film and TV production in “Nollywood,” and much more.