Up The Ladder: La Organización Ardila Lülle

La Organización Ardila Lülle named Gabriel M. Reyes Copello as vice president of Corporate Affairs. Reyes Copello joined RCN Televisión in 1996 where he most recently served as president of Canal RCN since 1999. In his 22 years in leading Canal RCN, the channel has seen success with a number of telenovelas, such as Yo soy Betty, la Fea, El Capo, and Rosario Tijeras, among others. As his replacement, Dr. José Roberto Arango was appointed president.