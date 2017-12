The Cowboy Channel Arrives On DIRECTV

The Cowboy Channel is a 24-hour television network dedicated to Western sports and Western lifestyle. Beginning today, The Cowboy Channel will be available on DIRECTV. The TV network showcases bull riding, roping, reining, barrel racing, and other rodeo performances, as well as a number of Western film titles. The network’s key programming includes Western Sports Round-Up, RFD-TV’s The AMERICAN, Cowboy Christmas, Rodeo Tonight, and John Wayne Theatre, among others.